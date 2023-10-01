DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Cyclists of all ages and abilities rode across the Dayton area to raise money on Sunday.

The Tour de Gem 6th Annual Cycling Classic raised money for local nonprofit organizations on Oct. 1. The event goes all across Dayton, and starts at Riverscape MetroPark, located at 237 Monument Ave.

Different route lengths were available, including 103, 64, and 40 miles on Dayton area roads. Cyclists could also choose to participate in the Fun Ride along Miami Valley bike paths.

The event’s purpose is to raise money for local nonprofits and bring awareness to their important causes. In the past five years, the Cycling Classic has raised $350,000 for over 60 organizations, according to their website.

The event was put on by United Way of the Greater Dayton Area. To learn more information and donate online, click here.