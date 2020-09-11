CVS makes COVID-19 tests available to children 12 and up

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Starting Friday, children 12 and older will be able to get tested for coronavirus at some CVS locations in the Miami Valley.

With kids back in school, Public Health says they’re at greater risk of catching and spreading COVID-19. It’s why CVS is opening up testing to children 12 and up.

“I know that’s a big relief for parents that we have just another avenue to be able to take care of the folks that need it right now,” CVS Northwest Ohio district leader Bill Cuffari said.

Anyone in need of a test must pre-register, the tests are self-administered and a parent must be present with their child.

Dan Suffoletto with Montgomery County Public Health said expanded testing to include children is a positive when it comes to slowing the spread of coronavirus.

“Unfortunately COVID is going to be around for a while and there still are cases and there are still outbreaks of COVID, and when that happens, in particular, the ability for people to get a quick test is very helpful so we know who has COVID and what steps need to be taken after that,” Suffoletto said.

CVS is also adding a drive-thru coronavirus test site at their North Main Street, Dayton location on Friday. All COVID-19 tests are at no cost to the patient.

“That’s where CVS has stepped in and tried to look at areas of greater need, areas that really need testing support support based on demographics, based on other testing facilities that might be available to them,” Cuffari said.

Cuffari is also recommending everyone, especially children receive a flu shot this year.

He said that because COVID-19 and the flu have similar symptoms, it runs the risk that flu cases could use up the capacity for COVID-19 tests.

“To keep testing at a viable capacity, so that people with flu symptoms, you don’t know the difference without a test,” Cuffari said. “We don’t want to use all the testing that’s out there on folks that could have avoided it by getting a flu shot.”

Public Health says the recommendations for testing children for COVID-19 are the same as adults. It’s based on level of exposure, if they came in contact with someone with COVID-19, or are in a household with a COVID-19 patient.