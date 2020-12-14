CVS Health looking to hire over 800 Ohioans to help with vaccine distribution

Hold for Business Photo– Swayne Hall–This is a CVS Pharmacy in Pittsburgh Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(WDTN) – CVS Health is hiring 850 licensed pharmacy technicians throughout Ohio to assist in the COVID-19 vaccination effort.

The company said the added staff will play a critical role in helping them prepare for vaccine distribution. Technicians will also assist with everyday pharmacy operations and COVID-19 testing.

If you’re interested in working at CVS Health, visit cvs.job for more information.

Additional information on Ohio’s licensing is available at Ohio eLicense Center.