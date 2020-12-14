CVS Health looking to hire over 800 Ohioans to help with vaccine distribution

Hold for Business Photo– Swayne Hall–This is a CVS Pharmacy in Pittsburgh Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(WDTN) – CVS Health is hiring 850 licensed pharmacy technicians throughout Ohio to assist in the COVID-19 vaccination effort.

The company said the added staff will play a critical role in helping them prepare for vaccine distribution. Technicians will also assist with everyday pharmacy operations and COVID-19 testing.

If you’re interested in working at CVS Health, visit cvs.job for more information.

Additional information on Ohio’s licensing is available at Ohio eLicense Center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

