CVS Health looking to hire over 800 Ohioans to help with vaccine distribution

(WDTN) – CVS Health is hiring 850 licensed pharmacy technicians throughout Ohio to assist in the COVID-19 vaccination effort.
The company said the added staff will play a critical role in helping them prepare for vaccine distribution. Technicians will also assist with everyday pharmacy operations and COVID-19 testing.
If you’re interested in working at CVS Health, visit cvs.job for more information.
Additional information on Ohio’s licensing is available at Ohio eLicense Center.
