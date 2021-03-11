CVS expands COVID-19 vaccine availability to 2 new locations in Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — CVS Health is expanding COVID-19 vaccine availability to eligible Ohioans at 10 new retail pharmacies across the state, and two of those locations are Dayton and Moraine.

Ohioans in eligible groups can view available sites and book an appointment by visiting cvs.com or contacting CVS customer service at 1-800-746-7287. CVS does not accept walk-ins and will announce future availability for COVID-19 vaccines at a later date.

Target and CVS also announced a partnership Wednesday that will allow CVS to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at CVS pharmacies located within Target stores in more than 600 locations.

To apply to get the COVID-19 vaccine at a CVS store inside Target, you’ll still need to go to cvs.com to check your eligibility and see if there’s a participating location near you.