** The video in the player is from the 2022 event **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If your child needs a hair cut or school supplies before school begins, you may consider heading to Dayton.

City Gear, located at 3185 W. Siebenthaler Ave. in Dayton, is hosting a free back-to-school event for children on Sunday, Aug. 6. From noon to 5 p.m., families can visit the City Gear location to mark one or a few things off of the to-do list, ahead of school starting.

“We appreciate our generous partners at Nike for helping us host this year’s Cutz 4 Kids event that will be bigger and better than ever,” City Gear District Manager Pedro Hernandez, Hibbett said. “We are grateful to the Dayton community and want to thank them for their support.”

Families that come to the event will have the chance to have their children’s hair cut for free, as well as get some free school supplies, while supplies last.