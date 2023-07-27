DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — AES Ohio is issuing an immediate power outage for some residents.

According to AES Ohio Director of Corporate Communications Mary Ann Kabel, customers in the may experience the loss of electric Thursday beginning at 6:30 p.m. The outage will affect 681 AES Ohio customers in the Washington Township and Kettering area.

Kabel says a large tree is down on a wire in the area of Rahn Road, Marbrook Drive and Ackerman Blvd.

If you are without power, AES Ohio hopes to have power restored in 1 hour from the outage being enacted. With temperatures being as hot as they are, you are encouraged to drink lots of water to stay cool.