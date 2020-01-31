Breaking News
US declares emergency, new entry restrictions due to virus
1  of  2
Live Now
Senate expected to vote on witnesses in Trump trial after 2 days of questioning First at 4 is streaming live now

Custodians sanitize buildings as illness shuts down Centerville schools

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville City Schools, East Dayton Christian, and Wilmington Schools were all closed Friday due to widespread illness across the region.

Centerville spent the day thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing surfaces in its buildings. Crews have been working above and beyond, cleaning everything from doorknobs to desks, even buses.

They will continue throughout the weekend in hopes of reopening on Monday.

“They worked really hard and they’re going to continue to do that, so we’re just hoping to break the cycle of illness we’re in right now,” said Tom Henderson, Superintendent with Centerville City Schools.

School officials say 20 percent of nearly 2,800 high school students were out sick this week due to the flu.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS