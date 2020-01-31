Custodians sanitize buildings as illness shuts down Centerville schools

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville City Schools, East Dayton Christian, and Wilmington Schools were all closed Friday due to widespread illness across the region.

Centerville spent the day thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing surfaces in its buildings. Crews have been working above and beyond, cleaning everything from doorknobs to desks, even buses.

They will continue throughout the weekend in hopes of reopening on Monday.

“They worked really hard and they’re going to continue to do that, so we’re just hoping to break the cycle of illness we’re in right now,” said Tom Henderson, Superintendent with Centerville City Schools.

School officials say 20 percent of nearly 2,800 high school students were out sick this week due to the flu.