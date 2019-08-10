Curiosity Cube helps kids learn science in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Science took a road trip to Miamisburg, Friday.
This is the curiosity cube. The hands-on mobile lab is based out of Cincinnati and gives kids a hands-on learning experience with augmented and virtual reality as well as other scientific technology.
Organizers say it’s part of getting children more involved in learning
Natalie Randolph said, “For kids, to get them engaged, we use the hands-on approach to get them excited. Building robots, virtual reality, using microscopes. That’s how we get kids excited about the topics and to learn.”
This is the third year for the curiosity cube tour.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Former Dayton priest indicted on 9 counts of rape in Hamilton County
- Medal of Honor sought for medic who saved hundreds of lives on D-Day
- OSU Ryan Day announces Buckeyes new starting QB
- Controversial abortion bill may soon get redo in Congress
- Early Epstein accuser: Police could have stopped him in 1997