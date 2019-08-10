Curiosity Cube helps kids learn science in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Science took a road trip to Miamisburg, Friday.

This is the curiosity cube. The hands-on mobile lab is based out of Cincinnati and gives kids a hands-on learning experience with augmented and virtual reality as well as other scientific technology.

Organizers say it’s part of getting children more involved in learning

Natalie Randolph said, “For kids, to get them engaged, we use the hands-on approach to get them excited. Building robots, virtual reality, using microscopes. That’s how we get kids excited about the topics and to learn.”

This is the third year for the curiosity cube tour.

