Bagless curbside leaf pickup returns to Dayton next month

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After nearly a decade away, Dayton citizens will no longer be required to bag their leaves. Citizens will once again be able to have open piles of leaves ready for street pickup during the fall season.

Dayton’s public works department eliminated the service in the 2010 budget. The city was forced to cut the service during the financial recession when the city budget tightened.

Leaf collection will begin Oct. 28, 2019, and continues through Jan. 17, 2020, with a minimum of two collections per neighborhood. Only loose leaves will now be collected. Bagged leaves will no longer be picked up.

City officials stressed that the pickup is strictly designed for leaves. Other yard items such as branches, grass, or trash will not be picked up and must be bagged separately or taken to a designated site.

City officials have said that the service is being brought back by popular demand and that many citizens have continually cited it through the years as a program citizens wanted to return.

The city posted a video to YouTube explaining the new rules to citizens:

Residents should expect to see leaf collection signs posted in neighborhoods one week prior to service.

For a full calendar and specific dates, visit their site.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.