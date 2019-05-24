Curb replacement to impact 21 streets in Washington Twp.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Roughly three miles of curb is being replaced throughout Washington Township.
21 streets will be impacted by the curb replacement program, including 19 residential streets, plus Lyons Road from SR-725 to McEwan Road, and Nutt Road from SR-48 to Quailwood Trail.
Public Works Director Mike Wanamaker says that replacement will be continuous on some streets and completed as piecework on others, because new curbs are installed on an as-needed basis.
The largest concentration is in the neighborhood bordered by Alex-Bell Road, Southbrook Drive, and Green Park.
Residential roads include:
Continuous Work
- Southbrook Drive
- Ryland Court
- Sunwick Place
- Yorkcliff Drive
- Eagle Creek Drive
- Fox Run Road
- Tweed Circle
- Trentwood Circle
Piecework
- Seton Hill Street
- Brookway Road
- Siena Street
- Green Park Drive
- Forestview Drive
- Estates Drive
- Washington Village, south of SR 725
- Robbins Run
- Hawks Nest Court
- Woodgrove Court
Continuous & Piecework
- Rosa Linda Drive
