Local News

Curb replacement to impact 21 streets in Washington Twp.

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 02:36 PM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 02:36 PM EDT

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Roughly three miles of curb is being replaced throughout Washington Township.

21 streets will be impacted by the curb replacement program, including 19 residential streets, plus Lyons Road from SR-725 to McEwan Road, and Nutt Road from SR-48 to Quailwood Trail.

Public Works Director Mike Wanamaker says that replacement will be continuous on some streets and completed as piecework on others, because new curbs are installed on an as-needed basis.

The largest concentration is in the neighborhood bordered by Alex-Bell Road, Southbrook Drive, and Green Park.

Residential roads include:

Continuous Work

  • Southbrook Drive
  • Ryland Court
  • Sunwick Place
  • Yorkcliff Drive
  • Eagle Creek Drive
  • Fox Run Road
  • Tweed Circle
  • Trentwood Circle

Piecework

  • Seton Hill Street
  • Brookway Road
  • Siena Street
  • Green Park Drive
  • Forestview Drive
  • Estates Drive
  • Washington Village, south of SR 725
  • Robbins Run
  • Hawks Nest Court
  • Woodgrove Court

Continuous & Piecework

  • Rosa Linda Drive

 

 

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Your Local Election Headquarters

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local