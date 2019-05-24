Curb replacement to impact 21 streets in Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Roughly three miles of curb is being replaced throughout Washington Township.

21 streets will be impacted by the curb replacement program, including 19 residential streets, plus Lyons Road from SR-725 to McEwan Road, and Nutt Road from SR-48 to Quailwood Trail.

Public Works Director Mike Wanamaker says that replacement will be continuous on some streets and completed as piecework on others, because new curbs are installed on an as-needed basis.

The largest concentration is in the neighborhood bordered by Alex-Bell Road, Southbrook Drive, and Green Park.

Residential roads include:

Continuous Work

Southbrook Drive

Ryland Court

Sunwick Place

Yorkcliff Drive

Eagle Creek Drive

Fox Run Road

Tweed Circle

Trentwood Circle

Piecework

Seton Hill Street

Brookway Road

Siena Street

Green Park Drive

Forestview Drive

Estates Drive

Washington Village, south of SR 725

Robbins Run

Hawks Nest Court

Woodgrove Court

Continuous & Piecework

Rosa Linda Drive

