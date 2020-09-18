CultureRead to replace Springfield’s CultureFest in 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Springfield announced in July that the CultureFest was canceled due to concerns stemming from COVID-19, but Friday organizers provided an update — 2020 CultureFest is being replaced by CultureRead 2020.
The CultureFest Steering Committee is inviting community members to participate in learning about antiracism by reading a book and discussing it with one another at a later date.
Participating organizations can choose other books on antiracism based, but the books organizers selected are:
- “How to be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi
- “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo
- “Me and White Supremacy” by Layla Saad
The committee asks those who are willing to lead a reading group to visit the CultureFest to watch a video, which is also available above this story. Additional information will be available in the near future.
