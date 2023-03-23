DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new restaurant is set to open in the Oregon District this spring.

Chef Dane Shipp will be the owner of the new restaurant called CULTURE.

Shipp has been cooking professionally for the last 14 years and has been hosting pop-up events around the Miami Valley. He known for always having different food items on his menu.

He said he is thankful for massive amount of support he has received from the Gem City.

“I always get a lot of support, but this time around it was different,” Shipp said. “It’s overwhelming in a good way. I always get support but, on this level, I didn’t expect it to be this much.”

The restaurant will be located at 416 East Fifth Street in Dayton, the space that previously housed 416 Diner.

To stay up to date on the restaurant, you can visit Shipp’s Instagram page.