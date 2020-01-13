CTC student found shot in Englewood, later dies

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – An 18-year-old female who was a student at Miami Valley CTC was found shot and killed Monday morning, according to Englewood Police.

Kareena Broski, of Englewood, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Union Road just after midnight. She was taken to Grandview Hospital where she later died.

Police believe that Broski knew the suspect and that she was shot somewhere else then transported to the apartment complex.

CTC says that Broski was a Northmont High School student who had been enrolled at CTC for the last year and a half. Grief counselors are at Miami Valley CTC to help students grieving with the loss.

Dr. Nick Weldy, superintendent of CTC, released a statement, saying:

The entire Miami Valley Career Technology Center family is deeply saddened by the passing of one of our students. The district has been in contact with administrators from Northmont City Schools and MVCTC is providing counselors to any student who is showing signs of emotional distress. Dr. Nick Weldy

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

