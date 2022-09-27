WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) — For the second time in four months, Central State University went on lockdown on Monday night, with a social media post from the university warning students, faculty and staff of an active shooter threat.

However, in both cases, it turned out there was not an active shooter on campus.

University officials say that they put the information out to make sure people take the threat seriously, but students say they are concerned about alerts they are receiving during critical moments.

“See, that’s the problem. A lot of people see the boy cried wolf, so just say if there are a lot of things going on, and there are a lot of active shooter calls, everybody is crying wolf,” CSU student Geremiah Rodgers said.

“The next time there’s an active shooter call, we’re probably not going to care.”

Rodgers also said that he would like more details about the specific situation when alerts go out.

A Tweet went out on Monday night from the University’s Emergency Alert System warning students to “run, hide and fight” because of an active shooter. The Tweet was later deleted and followed up with an announcement of the university being under lockdown.

Dr. D’Angelo Taylor, Vice President for Student Affairs, said that the university received a call at approximately 7 p.m. on Sept. 26, which caused the university to activate their alert system.

The university posted a Tweet at 8:15 p.m. warning of an armed individual on campus, instructing students to shelter in place until further notice.

“From that point, we began to search campus community, to ensure everything was safe,” Taylor said.

“Shortly after 10 p.m. or so we were able to deem our campus was safe for students to return to their normal functions.”

A separate active shooter Tweet was posted by the university on June 11, sending the campus into lockdown. An investigation showed that there was not an active shooter threat, and someone was arrested for making a false report.

The incident from Monday night remains under investigation.

Stay with 2 NEWS as we learn more.