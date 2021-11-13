Wilberforce, Ohio (WDTN) – Central State University Police Officer Jeananna Diaz will receive a commendation on Saturday for saving the life of a student.

According to a release by Central State, Diaz was conducting a monthly fire drill at the Greene and Anderson Residential Halls when she saw a Josh Gartley lying on the ground and exhibiting seizure-like movements.

“Since becoming a police officer, I’ve always known someone would need me,” said Central State University Police Officer Jeananna Diaz. “In that moment, I had this feeling, I knew what to do. I was doing what I was called to do. God placed me at the right place at the right time”, said Diaz.

Diaz noticed he wasn’t breathing and began chest compressions with two rounds of rescue breaths after she called paramedics, the release said.

When the paramedics arrived, Gartley started breathing and gained a faint pulse. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital where he was diagnosed with Long QT Syndrome, an abnormal heart rhythm.

“The quick-actions of Officer Diaz saved Josh’s life,” said Central State University Police Chief Stephanie Hill. “She cares about this community, and she is everything that policing deserves and needs. Her actions were heroic, selfless, and life-saving.” The chief echoed the sentiments heard from many others, Officer Diaz was in the right place at the right time. “Our top mission at the University police department is service to others and to practice humanity. I am proud that CSUPD officers work daily to carry out this mission,” continued Hill.

Diaz will be honored with a commendation at the Central State University Beacom-Lewis Gymnasium at 3 pm on Saturday, November 13. The release said that both the University President Jack Thomas and University Police Chief Stephanie Hill will be present.