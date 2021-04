WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – Central State University’s mobile food pantry is returning Tuesday, April 13.

The mobile market will be open on CSU’s campus the second Tuesday of each month from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The marketplace provides free food to CSU students and staff.

Participants need to bring their own bags or boxes. Food is provided by the Dayton Foodbank.