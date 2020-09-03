CSU extends deadline for agricultural scholarship applications

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WDTN) – The deadline for scholarship applications for agricultural majors at Central State University has been extended.

Central State University recently received $2.2 million in scholarships for Ohio students who choose to major in agriculture and related fields at Central State University. Funds for the scholarship came from the $14 million awarded to the nineteen 1890 Land-Grant Universities in the United States as a result of the 2018 Farm Bill.

Scholarships support recruitment and retention, student engagement and mentoring, and training undergraduate students at Central State. The eligibility and the deadline for 1890 student scholarship has been extended to September 15, 2020. CSU said for this year only the eligibility criteria has been relaxed to include all citizens and Nationals of the United States which includes Ohio as well as out of state students who are eligible for this scholarship.

CSU said the four-year scholarship awards eligible students up to $60,000, which includes tuition, books, and room and board. High school seniors and college transfer students (including community college graduates) who are Ohio residents are eligible to submit an application for the award. The scholarship award is for the following majors:

Sustainable Agriculture (SAG)

Agricultural Education (AgEd)

Exercise Science (EXS) with a Nutrition minor

Agricultural Extension Education (AgExEd)

Agricultural Business (AgB)

Water Resources Management (WRM)

Environmental Engineering (ENV).

High school applicants must have a cumulative GPA of no less than 2.8 and transfer students must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0. The deadline to apply is June 30, 2020. To learn more or to apply visit centralstate.edu, email skrishna@centralstate.edu, or call 937-376-6061.