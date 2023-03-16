DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two organizations are coming together to help the community address a worker shortage in the healthcare industry.

CareSource and Central State University are teaming up to offer a free certification program to train community health care workers.

The pair chose the Dayton campus of the college because they want provide jobs and close the health care gap on the west side of the city.

The 12-week community healthcare worker program is completely free, with CareSource covering the normally $2500 certification program.

The program begins March 21 and will have their first class graduate in June.