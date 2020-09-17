HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Police were involved in a short car chase Wednesday evening that started at Eagle Ridge Apartments and ended on Shoup Mill Road near Riverside Drive.
Authorities were called on for a suspected stolen vehicle around 7:58 p.m. At least one person was taken into custody when they vehicle was stopped just after 8 p.m.
At some point during the chase a police cruiser was stuck by the fleeing vehicle. No injuries have been reported at this time.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is provided.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Watch: Hilarious Zoom spoof celebrates return of Big Ten football
- ‘It’s a miracle’: Oregon fire survivor captures escape, moments of hope on camera
- USPS changes led to 85 million late deliveries in a single week, Senate Democrat’s investigation finds
- Cruiser hit during police chase in Harrison Township
- Wright-Patterson Air Force Base reopening at 50 percent Monday