Cruiser hit during police chase in Harrison Township

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Police were involved in a short car chase Wednesday evening that started at Eagle Ridge Apartments and ended on Shoup Mill Road near Riverside Drive.

Authorities were called on for a suspected stolen vehicle around 7:58 p.m. At least one person was taken into custody when they vehicle was stopped just after 8 p.m.

At some point during the chase a police cruiser was stuck by the fleeing vehicle. No injuries have been reported at this time.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is provided.

