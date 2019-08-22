Cruiser cam footage shows Preble Shawnee bus driver taking field sobriety test

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – Video captured by a dash camera in a Preble County Sheriff’s cruiser showed a school bus driver taking a field sobriety test after she struck a road sign on Wednesday.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the bus garage at Preble Shawnee High School in Camden when a School Resource Officer reported she appeared impaired after returning from her route.

“I’ve been here 32 years, and I’m not aware of a case like this in our county,” Preble County Sheriff Michael Simpson said.

The video showed the driver sitting in the garage after one deputy had already arrived. The driver was given a field sobriety check by two deputies, then taken to the sheriff’s office.

“We’ve ruled out alcohol at this point,” Simpson said. “Which usually leads us to believe it was some prescription or over-the-counter medication, or a combination thereof. This will work its way through the court system. We wanted to take swift action because of the safety of the students.”

The driver was released and is scheduled to appear in Eaton Municipal Court on Monday.

