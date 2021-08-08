Cruise in to the annual ice cream social in Washington Twp. Saturday

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Washington Township Fire Department once again to host the annual “Cruise in to the Ice Cream Social.”

Everyone in the community is invited to enjoy a day filled with classic cars, games, free hot dogs and burgers, ice cream, popsicles and more. According to a release, the event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Washington Township RecPlex on Miamisburg Centerville Road.

Kids will also get the chance to explore different police, fire, and SWAT vehicles. Returning activities include painting a fire truck, shooting water at a pretend fire and meeting Sparky the Fire Dog.

“This year, more than ever, we are excited to offer this event to our community. It’s a great opportunity for families to come out and celebrate the end of summer before kids return to school,” said Washington Township Trustee President Scott Paulson.