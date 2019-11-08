Crowds show support for Detective Del Rio, police during procession

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dozens of people lined the streets of downtown Dayton Thursday evening as a procession escorted the body of Detective Jorge Del Rio to the coroner’s office.

Detective Del Rio, a 30-year veteran of the Dayton police force, died Thursday after being shot in the face Monday during a drug raid on Ruskin Road.

Several community members and local officials gathered outside the police station and coroner’s office downtown to pay respects.

“I just don’t know how to tell the police how appreciative that I am,” said Charlsie Gilliam, who lives in Dayton.

“It’s one of those things you hope you would never have to go through and the community doesn’t have to experience,” said Russ Joseph, Montgomery County treasurer. “Unfortunately, it’s a fact of what we have to go through.”

Several people in attendance praised Detective Del Rio’s work during his 30-year career with the Dayton Police Department.

“Just dedicated to what he did,” said Mat Heck, Jr., Montgomery County prosecutor. “He was enthusiastic. Look at the number of years that he’s been on the force. He didn’t have to be on the front line of that search warrant, yet he was because he wanted to.”

Heck said he believes an attack on a police officer is an attack on the entire community.

The show of support for Del Rio’s family, friends and colleagues will be important well beyond the next week, he added.

“When this is over with, they’re still going to need our support,” Heck said. “As well as the support for his fellow officers, for Chief Biehl.”

