Crowds optimistic about local economy after Trump’s Wapakoneta visit

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) – Several people who saw President Trump speak about new jobs in Wapakoneta say they’re feeling optimistic about the local economy.

Hundreds of people waited for hours to see President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speak Sunday at the Pratt Industries facility in Wapakoneta.

Pratt Industries workers, their families, Wapakoneta city employees and other local officials were among those invited.

Many people told 2 NEWS they consider the presidential visit an exciting moment for Wapakoneta.

“It’s the opportunity of a lifetime for us in a rural community like this,” said Jerry Stahler, who lives in Wapakoneta.

“The whole place just lit up when he came in,” said Andrea Hut, another Wapakoneta resident who was in the audience. “It’s a once in a lifetime thing. I’ll never see it in my lifetime again probably.”

Hut said she got a ticket through her grandson, who works at Pratt Industries. The business is expected to bring roughly 300 new jobs.

“You can’t even explain how wonderful it is for any town,” Hut said.

Several of Trump’s supporters in the crowd told 2 NEWS they are pleased with the president’s work on the economy.

“What really stuck out was when he talked about the percentage of unemployment being way down,” said Ron Mertz, Wapakoneta school board president.

After leaving Pratt Industries’s new campus, several people told 2 NEWS they are feeling optimistic about its impact on the local economy.

“It’s going to mean a lot of jobs,” Stahler said. “It’s going to mean hope.”

“It’s one of the big industries to come into the community, one of the largest, and we need a big employer like that,” Mertz said.

Hundreds of people, including those with tickets, were turned away from the event and taken back to Wapakoneta High School Sunday afternoon after the venue reached full capacity.

2 NEWS is working to learn how many people with tickets were unable to get inside.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.