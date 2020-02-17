Crowd waits hours outside SICSA to adopt recently abandoned dogs

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Some of the dogs recently abandoned in Washington Township have found their forever homes as people people lined up for hours outside of SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center on Monday, in hopes of being their new owner.

SICSA got ten of the abandoned dogs, and on Monday, six of them were adoptable.

READ MORE: 40 dogs found in ‘filthy’ condition in Washington Twp. area

As the crowd formed Monday morning, SICSA workers gave out numbers to the hopeful pet parents as many showed up hours before they filed in to get a glimpse of the small terrier mixes.

“We don’t really get a lot of animals of this size and of this breed very often, so I think that obviously helped draw the demand, but also the fact that they’re rescuing a dog that was abandoned in the area makes for a great story for them as well,” said Samantha Hoefler, SICSA’s marketing manager.

Hoefler said when the dogs were first rescued, they had matted hair and were in filthy condition.

That was a far cry from how they looked Monday as they met with their potential adopters, while counselors made sure it would be a good fit.

Hoefler said since they were found a little over a week ago, they had received hundreds of calls, emails, and Facebook messages from those interested in adopting the dogs.

One of those people was Betty Barker.

“When I heard that they had been abandoned, I started calling them and watching the news because I knew they needed a good home, and I knew that I could give that,” said Barker.

Barker showed up around 10 a.m. Monday morning, two hours before SICSA even opened, but said it was worth the wait as she got to take one of the six adoptable pups home.

“He’ll have a good home, and he’ll have a lot of love,” said Barker.

Barker’s adopted dog had been given the name David, and Barker said she was still thinking about if she would change it or not.

Hoefler said three of the remaining dogs will be adoptable at a later date, but that they needed a little extra tender love and care first.