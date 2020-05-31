Crowd gathers in downtown Dayton for another day of protests

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – People are gathering for another day at Courthouse Square and in the Oregon District as protests in response to George Floyd’s death continue across the state and the country.

2 NEWS Reporter Devero Bogart is downtown, where people could be heard chanting phrases such as “No Justice, No Peace.” The crowd looks to contain anywhere from 50 to 100 people.

At Lily’s Bistro, they’re giving out free water and burgers to the #BlackLivesMatter protesters happening again today. They’re also boarding up the window shattered in last night’s protests and using the boards to write the names of black lives lost. pic.twitter.com/fX4TxbNjX8 — Devero Bogart (@DeveroWDTN) May 31, 2020

There is a heavy police presence and a group of officers are following the mobile crowd as they continue to march. A line of officers on bicycles was observed keeping the crowd on the sidewalk in order for traffic to pass freely on Fifth Street.

One participant says the event has been peaceful so far, that they feel their message is being received well, and they are happy with the number of people who turned out.

Road closures remain in place around the area and a curfew is in place starting at 7 p.m. for the downtown region.