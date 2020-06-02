Crowd gathers for peaceful demonstration at Springboro’s North Park

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Nearly 50 people have gathered at North Park in Springboro for a peaceful demonstration in response to the death of George Floyd.
A high school student organized the gathering, telling Springboro Police she planned to lay flowers and lead people in prayer.
The demonstration is expected to wrap up soon. 2 NEWS is at the event where our crew says it has been peaceful throughout.
