Crowd gathers for peaceful demonstration at Springboro’s North Park

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Nearly 50 people have gathered at North Park in Springboro for a peaceful demonstration in response to the death of George Floyd.

A high school student organized the gathering, telling Springboro Police she planned to lay flowers and lead people in prayer.

The demonstration is expected to wrap up soon. 2 NEWS is at the event where our crew says it has been peaceful throughout. 

