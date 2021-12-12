DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crossroads Church in Dayton has collected over 300 gifts for foster children in need this year, a gift for those who otherwise may not have had anything with their name on it under the tree.

On Sunday morning, December 12, volunteers gathered to sort the gifts in the Bellbrook Middle School gym. These gifts were donated by members of the Crossroads Dayton community during the Christmas Gift Drive.

After sorting, the gifts will be handed off to Crossroads’ partner organization NECCO Foster Care for distribution.

This event goes beyond the 300 gifts at the Dayton location. Crossroads has 10 locations across both Ohio and Kentucky and expects to provide over 9,400 gifts in total to children in those communities.

