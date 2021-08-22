Crossroads Church volunteers headed to help Haiti in earthquake aftermath

People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel, destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, with the epicenter about 125 kilometers (78 miles) west of the capital of Port-au-Prince, the US Geological Survey said. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — On August 14, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the western part of the Caribbean island, Haiti. The death toll is around 2,000 people and more than 136,000 buildings were damaged or destroyed.

Crossroads Church is providing $50,000 in financial support to be used as needed in emergency response efforts. The Masters of Disaster Impact Group is also sending more than 300 trained members to help with recovery efforts.

“The Haitian people just can’t catch a break. This is the third traumatic event in the last 11 years so whatever we can do to help them and bring them a little bit of hope we’re willing to do,” said Darin Kroger, leader of the Masters of Disaster group.

Kroger says they are helping with medical efforts and sending supplies to remote locations. He mentions that they’re looking for a donation of an ATV to help them navigate difficult terrain to deliver needed supplies and food.

Crossroads Church already increased its work in Haiti in the past year but in the wake of the recent earthquakes and other tragedies, they’re hoping to spread love and faith to the people of Haiti.

“If we can walk beside them and be relational with them that’s the special sauce right there,” said Kroger.

For more information on the Masters of Disaster team and sending support, click here.