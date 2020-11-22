Crossroads Church to host Thanksgiving food drive Sunday

Crossroads Church

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crossroads Church is hosting a Thanksgiving food drive Sunday to provide meals for families.

The event is Sunday, Nov. 22 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Target parking lot located on 4341 Feedwire Rd. 

The church will have shopping lists available for people to purchase items that will be placed in boxes and given to local families. 

“We recognize how challenging this year has been on so many fronts,” Crossroads Reachout site director Catie Derenzo said. “Thanksgiving Food Drive is a chance for us to serve those in need and remind people they are not alone. We are excited to continue partnering with some great local organizations in Dayton for this event and hope the community will join us.” 

For more information, visit www.crossroads.net/tfd.

