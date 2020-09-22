Crossroads Church to host school support drive

CINCINNATI (WDTN) – Crossroads Church said Tuesday it is hosting a School Support Drive to provide supplies for students and teachers, as well as items to encourage educators during the start of a school year that looks much different as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crossroads locations will be collecting school supplies and food donations from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. on Sept. 26. Lists of requested items for each site can be found here.

Several local partners including Crayons to Computers, Collins and Yealey elementary schools, Kelly Youth Services, Brenda Cowan Elementary, Batavia and Three Rivers school districts, and several Cincinnati Public Schools will receive the items that are collected. “COVID has thrown the whole school year out of whack for everyone – parents, students, and teachers. Crossroads is working with partners in each of our communities to recognize and meet unique needs from basic school supplies to items like mac n cheese to support afterschool programs.” Crossroads Local ReachOut Director Joe Jones said.

Crossroads closed its buildings in mid-March, but the church said its people have continued to serve communities near its sites through a variety of efforts including giving 92,000 pounds of food to community partners, sewing and distributing more than 30,000 masks to frontline workers, providing 9,000 care kits for children in need, and more. It has also held a variety of outdoor events including weekly in-person services at Yeatman’s Cove in Cincinnati and in its Lexington parking lot.

Crossroads said many sites will be reopening for Sunday services on Oct. 4, and more details are available on the church’s website.