Crossroads Church to host annual ‘Preach-Off’ during Super Bowl weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crossroads Church is hosting a preaching competition that turns a church service into a spectator sport.

The Biggest Preach-Off in the USA is the church’s annual Super Bowl Sunday preach-off. Crossroads said it created the event in 2002 to combat low attendance in church during Super Bowl weekend.

The church said the weekend is now its highest attended regular weekend of the year.

“Who says you can’t have a sense of spirituality during the Super Bowl? That’s why we created an experience to give people God during the big game,” said Crossroads Senior Pastor Brian Tome. “It literally is unlike anything else you’re going to see in a church and it’s a lot of fun with original commercials and more.”

For more information, visit crossroads.net/superbowl. The Preach-Off will be available for streaming at crossroads.net/watch beginning at 5 p.m. on Feb. 6.