Crossroads Church launches initiative to give supplies, encouraging notes to frontline workers

Crossroads Church

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crossroads Church is launching an effort to to provide encouragement and support for at least 20,000 frontline medical workers.

The church said the Fuel for the Fight initiative will provide individual notes of encouragement with healthy snacks and supplies to people working in medical facilities.

“Our healthcare workers are tired, weary and honestly feel forgotten. That’s not OK. The hard work they’re doing and the sacrifices they’re making are HUGE and we want them to know we’re behind them 100%,” said Crossroads ReachOut team member Jake Armentrout. “We want to love and care for them well as they refuel to keep fighting the battle against this virus.”

To write a note and purchase items to be included in bags delivered to medical facilities, visit crossroads.net/fuel.

