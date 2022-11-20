Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – Crossroads Church held a food distribution event just before the Thanksgiving holiday for people in need.

For nearly 26 years, making sure that no family goes without food has been their mission. The 2022 event in Dayton was held at Bellbrook Middle School.

Providing 5,000 meals for families in the Miami Valley for this Thanksgiving is just an example of that.

The organization says it is handing out food between locations in Ohio and Kentucky.

Lead ReachOut, Catie Derenzo, at Crossroads Dayton says, “We are gonna provide 100,000 meals for people across all of our sites in Ohio and Kentucky.”

The organization said it is thankful for the Crossroads Church community for coming out to the event and making the distribution process successful.

Crossroads Church wants people to know they are there for them for their needs.

“We want people in Dayton to know we’re here to help. We’re here to provide a warm meal and just a reminder of how important we believe this community is,” Derenzo says.

Organizers began setting up for the event at 6:30 a.m. and if you missed this event, organizers say it’s worth stopping by the event next time.