Crossroads Church holding concert at Dixie Drive-In

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crossroads is going beyond its walls and taking church to the Dixie Twin Drive. Crossroad will hold a free community concert on Wednesday Sept. 30, featuring teaching from pastor Brian Tome and entertainment by Crossroads music. The church closed its doors in early spring as result of COVID-19, but said they are still holding services and giving back at nearby locations.

“These are crazy times, but it’s a great reminder that the church has always been about people, not buildings. For this event we had to think outside the box to create what is going to be a fantastic opportunity for people to safely learn, sing, and gather in an iconic Dayton location,” Dayton Community Pastor Andy Reider said.

Officials from the church said this is just one of their efforts to continue serving their community during COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, the church has continued to feed local families, support frontline workers and provide medical kits for children.

The live worship service is free and open to the public. Church officials are asking attendees to bring their own chairs and blankets, and be prepared to wear masks and practice social distancing. Community members are being asked to RSVP by visiting the church website.