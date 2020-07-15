Crossroads Church buildings to remain closed through 2020

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Crossroads Church buildings will remain closed through the end of the year, however, people will be able to gather for outdoor events.

Officials made the announcement Wednesday evening, saying that the first outdoor event, “Worship at the Cove” will take place at 10 a.m. on Sunday mornings at Yeatman’s Cove starting July 19. Live worship and a brief teaching will be included.

Participants will need to RSVP, wear masks, and follow social distancing guidelines. More details are available on their website.

“The church has never been designed to be limited to buildings,” Senior Pastor Brian Tome said. “Look all over the world and history, you’ll find people of faith that have thrived and grown without haze machines, free coffee, or a parking team.”

Crossroads closed their buildings in mid-March but the church has continued to serve communities through a variety of efforts including food and mask donations. The church has given 92,000 pounds of food to community partners, sewed and distributed 21,000 masks to frontline workers, and provided 9,000 care kits for children in need.

Digital weekend services will continue on crossroads.net.