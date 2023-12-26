DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — CrossFit Dayton is holding an open house to ring in the new year.

Taking place on Monday, Jan. 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event will allow participants to experience “the world of CrossFit, learn about its methodology, and discover the benefits of functional fitness,” according to a release.

Attendees will have a chance to ask questions and tour the facility, which is located on 150 S. Patterson Blvd. in Dayton.

The release also highlights a “special workout designed to give participants a taste of the diverse and dynamic elements that make up CrossFit.”

The workout is 30 minutes long and will commence in 15-minute increments between the times of 10:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The workout will consist of aerobic exercises, Olympic lifts, and gymnastic movements.

No prior CrossFit experience is required.

Find more information about the open house here.