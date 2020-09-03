Crosses outside Dayton church raising awareness for social justice

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A powerful message displayed outside of a Dayton church has been attracting a lot of attention.

“We will not sit silently by, and we won’t let these people be forgotten,” says Rev. M. Merritt Worthen, the pastor at College Hill Community Church.

Twenty makeshift crosses painted white line Philadelphia Drive outside of College Hill Community Church. Each cross bears the name of a person killed by police.

“George Floyd is out there,” says Pastor Worthen. “Breonna Taylor’s out there, Alton Sterling, Philando Castile. We can go on and on.”

The pastor says it took about a week to get all of the crosses in the ground. The goal is to make sure the stories of the lives lost stay fresh in people’s minds.

“By keeping those names up, it causes us to go back over these stories and continue to follow up,” says the pastor.

Some names are more recognizable than others. While the church chose to only display 20 names right now, they know there are many more.

“That’s the unfortunate thing about news. The most current news replaces the previous news as if the other stuff went away,” says Pastor Worthen.

She goes on to say: “We are in complete support of our police officers–but some rogue polices officers that have brutality killed innocent, unarmed victims, men and women, and so what this does is it tells the community that we’re outraged.”

The crosses help serve as not only a tribute but a call for change.

“We cannot have our police officers afraid of us or us afraid of them,” says Pastor Worthen.

She says the crosses will be a semi-permanent fixture in front of the church and will stay as long as they can withstand the weather.

“Conceivably we could get to the point where we have so many crosses it takes over our lawn, and I hate the thought of that,” says Pastor Worthen.

Even though tensions are high, the pastor remains hopeful.

“As long as we’re willing to work together for change. Then we can make progress–whether or not it will be we’re all holding hands together before we get to Heaven, I don’t know. But we can certainly make a lot of progress,” states Pastor Worthen.