CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A bakery in Centerville has closed its doors for the very last time.

RachelBakes & Co announced Monday on social media that they had permanently closed their doors. The bakery operated in the Cross Pointe Shopping Centre at 101 E Alex Bell Road #104 for the past eight years.

In the post, the business says they are closing to focus on their mental health and to put themselves first.

“While it brought me immense joy to create for you and watch my employees be able to create and love what they do, I made the hardest decision of my life so far,” the post said.

Since RachelBakes is no longer, the company partnered with The Cakery at 140 Woodman Drive in Dayton. While some of the cake decorators at RachelBakes will be going to work at The Cakery, the customers are being recommended to the same establishment.

If you have pre-paid for a RachelBakes order and did not receive a phone call alerting you, you are asked to private message the company.