Crocs holding hiring event Friday: How you can apply

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crocs is looking to hire 200 full- and part-time workers in the Dayton area as demand for its product continues to surge.
The company also broke ground on a state-of-the-art, 750,000-square-foot storage facility and fulfillment center earlier this year.
A hiring event is scheduled for Friday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Crocs mobile store, a food truck and community members will be present. The company plans to extend on-the-spot job offers to the right talent, including positions in shipping, receiving, picking and packing.
The event will be held on-site at the Crocs Distribution Center in Vandalia.
A company spokesperson said that all entry level wages would start at $15 per hour and provide training programs to help each person in their role.