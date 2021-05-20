Crocs holding hiring event Friday: How you can apply

RAMAT HASHARON, ISRAEL – JUNE 23: Crocs shoes in all sizes and colors are displayed in a shoe store June 23, 2006 in the upscale Ramat Hasharon town north of Tel Aviv, Israel. The trendy shoes are becoming increasingly popular amongst Israelis willing to pay about $45 for the lightweight, colorful resin shoes. The American company sold 6 million pairs of its various designs last year, about 4,000 times the company’s sales of 1,500 pairs when it was founded in 2002. (Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crocs is looking to hire 200 full- and part-time workers in the Dayton area as demand for its product continues to surge.

The company also broke ground on a state-of-the-art, 750,000-square-foot storage facility and fulfillment center earlier this year.

A hiring event is scheduled for Friday, May 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Crocs mobile store, a food truck and community members will be present. The company plans to extend on-the-spot job offers to the right talent, including positions in shipping, receiving, picking and packing.

The event will be held on-site at the Crocs Distribution Center in Vandalia.

A company spokesperson said that all entry level wages would start at $15 per hour and provide training programs to help each person in their role.

