Critical services reestablished in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Monday, the City of Springfield announced an update to its multi-year plan to restore critical services to the community after cuts at the state level forced the city to lay off employees and reduce services.

In order to make up for a $21.5 million loss, the city closed a fire station and police station, postponed road repairs, and dropped some fire and EMS programs.

Now, the city is halfway through the 5.5 year income tax increase approved by voters, and City Manager Bryan Heck says the city is in a much healthier position.

Some steps they have taken to restore services include:

Reopening a closed police station

Adding 5 new police officers

Reopening the closed fire station

Dedicating $2 million to repave 26 city streets

Heck says the city must have at least 124 officers in their department, and the city is actively working to hire more officers to put them well above that threshold.

However, a significant number of the more than 145 city employees who were laid off have not been hired back.

“We’ve added back a couple of the positions that were cut after the first time the levy failed in 2016, but we have not added all of those positions back at this point in time. We take consideration to every financial move, because again, this is about righting the ship and about strengthening our financial position,” Heck said.

Heck says at one point the city employed more than 700 people. Currently, he says, roughly 580 people are on the payroll.

While the $6.7 million annual revenue is helping restore services, it is not making the city whole yet.

“We’ve had some great wins in our community, we’ve brought in some additional jobs, but that still hasn’t made up the difference of what we lost from the state of Ohio. So yes, I believe we would have to look and make a decision moving forward for additional revenue coming into the city to continue to provide the level of services our citizens want and need in this community,” Heck said.

The city reevaluates its financial position on a daily basis and he anticipates having to consider another tax increase when this one expires at the end of 2022.

