Critical repairs needed before Brookville schools can start on Aug. 15

BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Brookville Local Schools are busy repairing the damage sustained by the Memorial Day tornado outbreak and said there are some critical projects that must be completed to begin school on August 15.

Superintendent Tim Hopkins, said the repairs are going to be going on well into the school year, but items like replacing the roof must be done before Fall.

Hopkins said right now, the insurance claim for repairs totals over $2 million, and they are making good time, but staff shows up on August 13, students begin school just two days later, and a new roof still has to be put on.

“Right now, we’ve got a temporary roof put on,” said Hopkins. “Pieces and parts and crews are now arriving on site and we hope that by the time this week’s over, we begin to take off the temporary roof and put the new roof on.”

Hopkins said they are well underway on inside repairs where it damaged the second floor lighting and HVAC systems, and now they are focusing on outside repairs.

“All of the fencing was lost on the tennis court, that’s gotta be put back together again because tennis is a fall sport,” said Hopkins. “We lost the football field score board and we have our first home football game on August 30, we’ve got to have it by then.”

Hopkins has every intention to be back up and running by August 15, but realizes they can’t control everything so said they are putting together a contingency plan.

“We would be able to simply push the start of school back whatever amount of days that we need to, and make those days up either during the school year or at the end of the school year,” said Hopkins. “We’re close enough that we know we’re not looking at a month, but maybe a few days up to a week.”

The construction is impacting many summer student and teacher activities, like band camp, but the school district is trying to find innovative ways to accommodate them.

