Crisis Cleanup Hotline extends registration deadline

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Crisis Cleanup Hotline is an online system that allows residents who were affected by a disaster to request help with debris removal and cleanup assistance.

The Lutheran Social Services (LSS) as well as other volunteer agencies in the region are facilitating the use of this hotline. Several relief agencies can be called on to help with tarping, tree-cutting, debris removal and home clean up for free.

But a representative with the LSS says they’ve noticed a large number of people are missing out on the opportunity.

“We only have 323 cases logged into the system and we realized that that is not indicative of the need. So we wanted to make sure that there was plenty of time [for] people who do need assistance [to] access the system and request that assistance,” explained John Pyron, the Director of Disaster Services with the LSS.

The deadline to register for assistance with the hotline has now been extended to June 21. It is important to note that there are also some restrictions to the services that the hotline offers. The hotline does not assist with social services such as food, clothing, shelter, insurance or FEMA registration.

To request help call (800) 451-1954 or visit www.crisiscleanup.org.