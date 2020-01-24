Criminal justice support group coming to Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Public Defender’s Office in Dayton is partnering with Families of Addicts (FOA) to hold meetings about a “powerful new model of reforming public defense and challenging mass incarceration: Participatory Defense.”

According to the Public Defender’s office, Participatory Defense is a support group designed to provide legal resources and education to those facing criminal charges, their families, and their communities.

The informational meeting will take place on Jan. 29 at the Life Enrichment Center in Dayton, located at 425 N. Findlay Street. It will run from 7:30 pm to 9 pm.

“FOA is honored and excited to be a partner in the Participatory Defense program,” says Lori Erion, Founding President & CEO of FOA. “The training and the resources we will be able to provide our families will be invaluable.”

Additional meetings with two additional community partners are in development, the Public Defender’s Office said. After a training period, the community partnerships, such as FOA, will take over the program, allowing the Law Office of the Public Defender to step into a liason role.

“We are so excited to bring Participatory Defense to Dayton,” says Kelli Howard, Deputy Public Defender for Montgomery County. “Other Participatory Defense hubs in the country have seen great success in both helping clients prove their innocence and in influencing sentencing, allowing clients to get probation or treatment instead of jail or prison time.”