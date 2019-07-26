Crime Stoppers use ‘Elephant Snot’ to clean graffiti from Dayton building

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thursday marked the third time Crime Stoppers cleaned off graffiti from Nickels Bakery warehouse on Pritz Avenue.

Officials with Crime Stoppers say the building’s natural brick structure makes it a target for area taggers.

They use a product called Elephant Snot to remove the markings, and say the process is a tedious one.

“It’s over a thousand dollars to clean up something that probably cost this dude..I don’t know how much a can of spray paint costs, and a few minutes of his time, to tag the wall,” says Zachariah Hastings with Miami Valley Crime Stoppers.

The Crime Stoppers organization has helped with more than a dozen graffiti cleanups since the group formed.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.