TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A water main break may be causing low water pressure for residents in a Trotwood neighborhood.

According to a release by the city of Trotwood, a water main break was found on Olive Road on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Residents in the Broadmoor neighborhood may experience low water pressure during this time. Crews are currently working to repair the water main break.

If you are in the neighborhood, you should boil water for three minutes minimum before using it for oral hygiene or intake.

Due to the water main break, the Montgomery County Municipal Court (Western Division) will be closed until further notice.

The city said it will provide additional details as they become available.