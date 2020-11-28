Crews working to repair water main break in Huber Heights Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are working to repair a water main break in Huber Heights on Saturday.
Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore said in a Facebook post on Saturday that a large water main break occurred on Executive Blvd. on Friday.
According to Gore, some businesses along Executive Blvd. and Old Troy Pike are without water. Additionally, some neighborhoods north of I-70 are experiencing lower water pressure.
The Hobby Lobby located on Old Troy Pike told 2 NEWS that they are without water as of Saturday afternoon.
