TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to a house fire in Troy.

According to Miami County Regional Dispatch, crews were dispatched at 12:35 p.m. to 512 Summit Ave. on reports of a fire in a two-story home.

Troy fire crews reported that the fire started in the attic while the occupants were home. The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed at this time.

No injuries have been reported, however, crews have not been able to locate the occupant’s cat.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.