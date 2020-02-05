1  of  2
Crews working to put out fire at Butler Twp. Days Inn

Local News

Days Inn fire

(WDTN Photo/Tyler Pistor)

BUTLER TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Firefighters are working to put out a fire at a Days Inn in Butler Township.

Fire crews with both Vandalia and Butler County are at the hotel located at 7470 Miller Lane trying to get the flames under control.

Officials could not immediately say what may have caused the fire.

2 NEWS is on the way and working to learn more about this developing story.

