DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Department of Transportation crews are working to clean a clogged drain on I-75 northbound Thursday afternoon.

ODOT said on Twitter that the clogged drain is filled with litter on I-75 NB near Edwin C. Moses Boulevard. The right lane is closed due to the cleaning.

The department said, “FYI litter isn’t only ugly, it causes a mess like this. Please throw litter in a trash can.”

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.