DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Rescue crews are working to get an individual out of the Great Miami River in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews were called to the 100 block of East Helena Street at the Great Miami River in Dayton.

Saturday at 7:45 a.m., a call came into authorities to respond on a report of a man in the river after a canoe had flipped.

2 NEWS is working to learn more information.